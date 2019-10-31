Sheriff’s office says deputy threatened after putting down dog after attack

WAYNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wants to clear the air after learning of threatening messages directed toward one of its deputies.

The sheriff’s office said threats have been directed toward a deputy who put down a dog after it attacked a resident.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office described the circumstances surrounding the attack and what happened in the days afterward.

According to the sheriff’s office, the “vicious” dog bite occurred on October 2. “It is important to know that the bite was not a nip, it was an extremely serious bite,” read the post which also points to attached photos of the injuries.

Deputies said on the evening of the attack the victim had been invited to the home by the dog’s owners. The victim had also been a guest in the home on many occasions previously.

Apparently, the “dog did not bark, growl or give any other type of warning” before it attacked the victim.

Deputies said after the bite occurred, the dog was quarantined for 10 days at its home. After the quarantine period, the victim was notified there were no signs of rabies.

A few days later, the sheriff’s office said it received reports that the dog was seen out of the kennel loose in the owner’s yard. Deputies said they tried to contact the owner on four separate occasions and during that time they received more complains about the dog being loose.

On October 18, the deputy got in touch with the owner and took the dog. The deputy said the dog’s behavior was such that he did not believe he could get it safely into the county kennel.

The deputy and sheriff had previously discussed the possibility of needing to enforce Wayne County Ordinance 09-07-04-2 regarding the possession of animals.

The ordinance states:

If there is substantial evidence that any animal within Wayne County has attacked a person or another animal, the sheriff, a deputy or other proper law enforcement may destroy the animal if the law enforcement officer reasonably believes the animal may in the further attack another person or other animal. Wayne County Ordinance 09-07-04-2, paragraph 5

The sheriff said, “the decision was made to destroy the animal.”

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Attorney’s Office, Wayne County Commission and Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training has reviewed the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it was determined that there was no violation of policy, ordinance or statute on the part of deputy.

The report concerning the dog bite was sent to the Wayne County Attorney’s Office to be reviewed for possible charges.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said an additional investigation is underway regarding the threatening comments made toward the office and the deputy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: