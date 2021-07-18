Deputies working to recover body of 16-year-old presumed drowned at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office are currently working to recover the body of a 16-year-old male presumed to have drowned at Pineview Reservoir Sunday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cortney Ryan, the drowning happened at the Middle Inlet of the Reservoir. Both deputies and Search and Rescue crews are on scene.

Early reports indicate the teen was with a group of friends and was not wearing a life jacket.

The teen’s friends told deputies that the boy had tried to swim across the water but decided he couldn’t so he turned around to come back but started to struggle. The friends tried to help him but they were unable to and the boy slipped under the water.

Divers remain at the reservoir attempting to locate the teen’s body as of late Sunday night.

ABC4 has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as they come in.