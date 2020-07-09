Sheriff Rosie Rivera issues statement regarding protests

Police line up as protesters attempt to take over the Crescent City Connection bridge, which spans the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, during a protest over the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sherriff Rosie Rivera with the Unified Police Department issued a statement Wednesday about the various protests that have happened around the state.

Sherriff Rivera emphasized that the right to peaceably assemble is an important constitutional right.

She continued to say in her statement:

“Over the last several days we have seen concerning behavior from some protestors both nationally and around Utah. For all those interested in assembling, demonstrating, and protesting I want to address the actions that are permitted and those that are not.

Gathering as a group is permitted so long as the expression of viewpoints is done without violating any laws. This includes holding signs, placards, and other similar material. Use of megaphones and noisemakers is also allowed unless there is a noise restriction.

Making threats against individuals or property, committing acts of violence or vandalism, and trespassing is not allowed.

Blocking roadways not cornered off by law enforcement is not permitted. This includes obstructing pedestrian or vehicle traffic. Pedestrians only have the right of way in marked crossing areas and in accordance with traffic signals.

The Unified Police Department is committed to protecting the right to peaceably assemble. In an effort to ensure protests remain peaceful we are sharing this information. In the case of unlawful behavior, we will intervene and hold perpetrators accountable to ensure the message of protest is not drowned out by acts of violence and vandalism.

My door remains open to community members interested in discussing reforms and change.”