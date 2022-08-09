LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – More information is being released on a missing teen girl who ran away from a Layton treatment facility on August 4.

Layton Police say 16-year-old Natalee was last seen near the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue. Police say she doesn’t know anyone in the area and her family remains concerned for her safety.

Authorities have released more information about Natalee’s situation, saying she is a victim and survivor of human trafficking.

On April 8, 2022, Natalee was attending a Dallas Mavericks basketball game when she was lured by an “unknown individual and ultimately trafficked to Oklahoma City, OK where she was forced into prostitution and repeatedly sold for sex,” according to an official statement.

Oklahoma City Police were able to locate and rescue Natalee on April 18, 2022. She was transferred to a residential treatment center in Layton where officials say she “suffered a triggering event related to recent trauma and fled the facility.”

Natalee’s family and local authorities are pleading for the public’s help in locating the missing teen. Natalee was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and black socks with no shoes on.

“I’m worried about her,” says Natalee’s mother. “She has been through so much. I just want her to be found safely. I love her with all my heart and will not give up looking for her until she is found.”

Natalee’s father added, “I’m asking for people to help us look for her. Be aware of your surroundings, look around and see if you notice her, even the smallest clue or piece of information may be helpful to the authorities.”

Her family’s attorney says, “Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence for young victims who have suffered a serious traumatic event such as sex trafficking. The mental anguish she endured while being trafficked is something she will have to work through for the rest of her life.”

Anyone who may have seen Natalee or has additional details on the case is asked to contact Layton Police at (801) 497-8300.

“If you are on any social media platforms, please share this message using #FindNatalee to bring awareness to this urgent situation,” police say.