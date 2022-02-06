Sextortion: the new online sexual offense that’s targeting men and minority groups

UTAH (ABC4) – In a recent study published by Study Finds, researchers revealed the new form of sexual blackmail that has gained ground throughout the pandemic, dubbed as ‘sextortion’.

The study defines sextortion as “the act of threatening to expose a nude or sexually explicit image in order to get a person to do something such as send more nude or sexually explicit images, pay some money or perform sexual acts.”

Authors of the Study Find article add that men are the No. 1 targets of these crimes, followed by young people, black women, and members of the LQBTQ+ community.

Researchers report that despite a substantial rise in online sexual violence since the start of the pandemic, many cases of sextortion are going unnoticed.

In the study compiled of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, analysts found that just under five percent of men reported experiencing sextortion since the beginning of the pandemic, compared to a mere 2.3 percent of women.

“Recent research has highlighted gender disparities in unpaid care work and household-related work since the start of the pandemic; it is possible that men had more time to spend online than women during the pandemic,” Dr. Asia Eaton​ from Florida International University said in a media release.

According to researchers, a possible explanation as to why more men are being targeted for sextortion than women could be their tendency to be less selective when it comes to dating. This supports previous data which found men to be more likely to become victims of online romance scams.

The study’s findings proved sextortion was three times more likely amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community compared to heterosexual individuals.

Additionally, the study showed that citizens ages 18 to 29-years-old are suffering the brunt of sextortion. Researchers figure this is a result of the age group’s desire for sexual experimentation as well as their digital and technological habits.

Similarly, the data states that survivors of sexual violence prior to the pandemic were more vulnerable to sextortion.

The authors of the study have since disclosed that more research is needed to determine how the factors of age, race, gender, and sexual orientation play into the risk of sextortion.

The study additionally states that the team encourages clinical professionals to provide basic knowledge of how technology can facilitate sexual violence to their patients.

“Sex education programs that teach about consent, pleasure, and healthy relationship communication and decision-making may reduce both in-person and technology-facilitated sexual violence,” Dr. Eaton told Study Finds.