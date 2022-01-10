Several state agencies warn of new COVID phishing scam targeting Utahns

UTAH (ABC4) – Several state agencies in Utah are warning residents about a new phishing scam involving fake text messages.

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Department of Health (UDOH), and the Weber-Morgan Health Department says scammers are sending out fake text messages where they claim to be the “UTAH COVID-19 Vaccine Status Validation.”

The scammers then ask recipients to validate their vaccination status on an embedded form on a website. The website then falsely claims the CDC and Utah DMV require a “Waiver Validation Update” which is not a process that exists.

The text also asks for personal information such as a name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, weight, and ZIP code. The text doesn’t ask anything about COVID-19. Officials say this is a scam and no response should be given.

Officials say the scam appears to have targeted people in Weber and Morgan counties, who reported it to the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

“The DMV does not ask for this type of information,” said Jason Gardner, Public Information Officer for the Utah State Tax Commission. “Always be suspicious of unsolicited attachments or links asking for your personal information.”

Utah state government entities do not require validation of vaccination status. Some private sector businesses may ask for proof of vaccination by showing a physical or digital vaccine record.

Officials recommend that anyone who filled out the scam form take precautions to monitor for identity theft.