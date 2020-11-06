Several people displaced after apartment complex catches fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Several people are now left without a place to live after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Sandy on Thursday evening.

Officials say that at around 5:30 p.m., a fire broke out in a unit at the Windmill Cove apartment complex located in the 9500 block of Brandy Springs Lane. That fire eventually made its way to the stairwell, trapping a family in a neighboring apartment.

Fortunately, a maintenance man was outside of the building with a ladder and was able to get the family to safety from the balcony of the apartment.

Officials are still looking for the woman who lives in the apartment where the fire started, as they say, she left with her dog before the unit caught fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time

