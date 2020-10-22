Several counties moved to high COVID-19 transmission level as case counts stay high

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert held a press conference Thursday morning and discussed the state’s COVID-19 data. It was announced that several counties will be moving to the high transmission level of COVID-19.

Last week, the state announced a new COVID-19 Transmission Index that replaced the state’s old color-coded way of what areas have the highest/lowest COVID-19 risk.

With the new system, COVID-19 data will be evaluated in each county. Based on the data, every Thursday each county will then be placed in the high, moderate, or low transmission levels.

Thursday, it was announced that 21 counties are in the high transmission level. People that are in the counties that fall in the high transmission level are required to wear masks.

Beaver

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Davis

Emery

Garfield

Grand

Juab

Millard

Morgan

Salt Lake

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Utah

Wasatch

Washington

Weber

Three counties are in the moderate level of transmission:

Duchesne

Iron

Uintah

Five counties are the in the low level of COVID-19 transmission: