Seven juveniles arrested during police chase

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A overnight police chase ends with seven juveniles in custody.

It started early Tuesday morning when a West Valley City Police Officer noticed a stolen car near 3800 South and 2200 West.

According to the West Valley City Police Department: the car took off, prompting a chase with speeds reaching 65 miles per hour.

Officers spiked the car and the chase ended around 2600 south on I-215.

Police arrested seven juveniles, ages 12 to 15, who were released to their parents and now face charges.