Seven juveniles arrested during police chase

News

by: ABC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A overnight police chase ends with seven juveniles in custody.

It started early Tuesday morning when a West Valley City Police Officer noticed a stolen car near 3800 South and 2200 West.

According to the West Valley City Police Department: the car took off, prompting a chase with speeds reaching 65 miles per hour.

Officers spiked the car and the chase ended around 2600 south on I-215.

Police arrested seven juveniles, ages 12 to 15, who were released to their parents and now face charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story