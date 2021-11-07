Sesame Street Muppets encourage COVID vaccinations for kids

(ABC4) – On Saturday, the colorful monsters from Sesame Street gathered for a town hall special discussing the COVID-19 vaccination approval for children.

U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on children ages 5 to 11 on November 2.

Big Bird received the vaccine on Saturday, Tweeting about the experience, saying:

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

The post came after a town hall that was aired on CNN Saturday discussing the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oscar the Grouch also Tweeted about the vaccine news saying:

“Well this stinks. Apparently, the COVID-19 vaccines won’t make you feel grouchy at all! That’s what @KizzyPhD said at today’s town hall, anyway. You might get a sore arm and feel tired, so at least there’s that.”

Another Sesame Street character, Rosita, talked about receiving the shot during the town hall, saying: “My mami and my papi took me to get it this morning. My mami and papi said it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors and my abuela all healthy.”

Another character, Grover, Tweeted his approval of the meeting:

“Super Grover may have many special superpowers, but he also knows when to ask a friend for help! Thank you @KizzyPhD for teaching us aaaaall about COVID-19 vaccines at the town hall today!”

The Sesame Street cast has been advocating for vaccination against COVID-19 since the vaccine was first approved for adult use. Elmo and his dad Louie posted a video about getting vaccinated and being able to safely see loved ones again back in May.