Sept. 15 is National Online Learning Day, celebrating everyone trying to navigate through its challenges

As districts around Utah continue working with students in online schooling, Tuesday marks the day the nation celebrates everyone attempting to navigate through its many challenges.

According to nationalcalendarday.com, September 15 is national online learning day, fitting for how many of Utah’s children are spending their days.

The day is meant to highlight how online learning can help individuals accomplish their educational goals through the convenience of online learning.

“Evolving online technology makes education more manageable and convenient. Every day, students earn high school diplomas, certificates, college degrees, and credits online. Online Learning Day brings national recognition to these students. And online schooling continues to grow and provide new resources and support to students,” according to nationalcalendardays.com

National Online Learning Day started in July 2016, long before a pandemic forced hundreds of thousands of elementary, middle, and high school students to home school and learn how online classes work.

This new way of learning for students has posed many challenges for school districts around the country. From parents feeling they didn’t have the time to help their children navigate online learning, to teachers feeling frustrated with the transition in the extra work it takes to teach both online and in classrooms.

