(ABC4) – A court case in Washington has now tuned in a large audience and an ongoing conversation about religious rights v. school policies.

The case of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District is now heading to the Supreme Court. Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, engaged in prayer with a number of students, during and after school games. His employer, the Bremerton School District, asked that he discontinue the practice in order to protect the school from a lawsuit based on violation of the Engagement Clause. Kennedy refused and instead rallied local and national television, print media, and social media to support him.

Kennedy sued the school district for violating his rights under the First Amendment and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Supreme Court has consistently banned school sponsored prayer in public school whether it’s graduation ceremonies, football games or anytime during school hours. Under the Equal Access Act, the Supreme Court has affirmed that students may organize prayer and Bible study clubs during non-school hours, but school staff may not actively participate.

The case is set to propose its arguments April 25 with the Supreme Court expecting to rule in late June or early July.

The U.S. Supreme Court first ruled against school-sponsored prayer in 1962 in Engel v. Vitale. The ruling said that school-sponsored worship would be banned but permit voluntary student-initiated religious activities.

In 1995 the parents of two students- one Roman Catholic and one LDS- sued their Texas school district after students could elect a classmate to deliver a prayer over the speakers prior to football games. The court ruled that any school sports game is a school-sponsored activity and cannot have public prayer.

The Supreme Court has also ruled against the display of The Ten Commandments many times in any school or court setting.

There are different arguments for why or why not Coach Kennedy should be able to pray with his team. Whatever the Supreme Court decides will be interesting none the less.