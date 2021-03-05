Senator Romney proposes amendments to improve COVID relief legislation

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) — U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R) UT says he plans to file several amendments to the COVID-19 relief legislation being considered on the Senate floor.

The office of Senator Romney says his amendments would make sure that state and local assistance goes only to jurisdictions with a proven need, promote the safe and immediate reopening of schools, and prevent funding from going to U.S. school districts that partner with Chinese Communist Party-backed entities.

“The federal government should not borrow billions of dollars on behalf of states that saw revenues go up over the last year,” Senator Romney says. “My amendment would ensure that money goes only to states that suffered a decline in revenue or have unreimbursed expenses related to COVID-19.”

“Scientific evidence shows us that having students in the classroom does not lead to a spike in COVID-19, and schools that can open safely should do so,” Senator Romney continued. “My amendment will promote the safe reopening of schools and will provide them with the resources they need.”

“We must also protect our students and our academic institutions from the infiltration of Chinese Communist Party propaganda in American classrooms. My amendment will block funding from school districts that participate in a CCP-backed Confucius Classroom program,” Senator Romney concluded.

The summary of senator Romney’s amendments are as follows: