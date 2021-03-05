Senator Romney proposes amendments to improve COVID relief legislation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) — U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R) UT says he plans to file several amendments to the COVID-19 relief legislation being considered on the Senate floor.

The office of Senator Romney says his amendments would make sure that state and local assistance goes only to jurisdictions with a proven need, promote the safe and immediate reopening of schools, and prevent funding from going to U.S. school districts that partner with Chinese Communist Party-backed entities.

“The federal government should not borrow billions of dollars on behalf of states that saw revenues go up over the last year,” Senator Romney says. “My amendment would ensure that money goes only to states that suffered a decline in revenue or have unreimbursed expenses related to COVID-19.”

“Scientific evidence shows us that having students in the classroom does not lead to a spike in COVID-19, and schools that can open safely should do so,” Senator Romney continued. “My amendment will promote the safe reopening of schools and will provide them with the resources they need.”

“We must also protect our students and our academic institutions from the infiltration of Chinese Communist Party propaganda in American classrooms. My amendment will block funding from school districts that participate in a CCP-backed Confucius Classroom program,” Senator Romney concluded.

The summary of senator Romney’s amendments are as follows:

  • Alter state and social funding formula to become “Needs-Based” Only. This amendment would distribute money only according to proven need. States wanting money would be required to apply to the Treasury Department and would be eligible for an amount not to exceed: 1) certified revenue losses; 2) actual COVID expenses; 3) unexpected Medicaid costs.
  • Provide $2,500 to students in districts with closed schools to cover immediate educational needs. This motion would promote immediate and safe school reopening, but also ensure students in closed schools are able to continue learning. Any school districts that don’t have at least 50% of their students back in class at least 50% of the time by April 30, would get none of the $125 billion in K-12 education money provided in the bill. In its place, each student in those districts would be eligible for $2,500 to use for immediate educational needs such as: tuition for open schools, tutors, homeschool costs, summer school, etc.
  • Eliminate Funding for K-12 Schools that participate in Confucius classroom program. This amendment would block funding for school districts that participate in a Confucius Classroom program backed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...