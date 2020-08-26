Senator Mike Lee says he doesn’t see a Huntsman write-in campaign happening

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, Republican ex-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. speaks during a debate for Utah’s 2020 gubernatorial race, in Salt Lake City. The state’s June 30 primary will decide the Republican nominee for the first open governor’s race in more than a decade. In a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in more than 40 years, the GOP nominee is an almost-certain winner. With four candidates still duking it out, the primary could be close. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Some supporters of Jon Huntsman Jr. are trying to convince the former governor to launch a write-in campaign to get his old job back, but one of his most prominent supporters is not among them.

“I don’t see a reason for him to do it. My advice to him at this point would be to not do it,” said Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah.

Senator Lee broke from his personal tradition of staying neutral in the race for governor to endorse Huntsman in the Republican primary.

Huntsman lost the race to Lt. Governor Spencer Cox by one percentage point.

That’s why some are pushing for the write-in campaign in November, 2020.

Lee says he doesn’t see it happening.

“I would find it difficult to not support him in any endeavor he wanted to pursue. This is a different one than I would have ever imagined. I don’t imagine that he will do it. I don’t see in any reasonably, likely scenario in which he could win if he did do it.”

The deadline to file for a write-in campaign is Monday, August 31, 2020.