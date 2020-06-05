SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) issued a statement regarding the eviction of 200 Utah National Guard specialists from their hotel just hours after they helped to clean up and protect the citizens of Washington D.C.

“Evicting Utah National Guard personnel from their hotels after a late-night shift risking their lives to protect Washington is a shameful, petty, discrediting decision by Mayor Bowser.

These brave men and women have risked their lives protecting DC for three days. Rioting, looting, arson, and vandalism have all disappeared bc these soldiers served. And now they are being kicked to the curb by an ungrateful mayor. This must be stopped. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/YYyctKvUqN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

“Our Utah guardsmen are consummate professionals who are not complaining in the slightest. But their labor and sacrifice on behalf of Washingtonians deserves better than this embarrassing spectacle. If Mayor Bowser has a problem with President Trump she should take it up with him, not take it out on National Guard personnel in the middle of a dangerous deployment in her city,” Sen. Lee finished.

The 200 Utah National Guard specialists were deployed to Washington on short notice earlier this week. They worked all-night Thursday until 3 a.m. on Friday when they were notified they would have to leave their hotel by 11 a.m.

Lee said the Guardsman have another shift Friday evening at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.