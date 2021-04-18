Senator Lee, Elizabeth Smart, and others speak at Utah human trafficking conference

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah hosted a human trafficking conference with many in attendance, early Saturday morning.

On April 17, the Malouf Foundation hosted its inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit up near Logan, Utah.

The foundation primed to provide education, promote healing, and ensure justice for trafficking survivors, invited political leaders, industry experts, as well as trafficking and abuse survivors to share how they are working to make a difference against one of the “fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the world.”

According to the foundation, during each of their six panels, many facets of human trafficking were covered. Foundation organizers, Sam and Kacie Malouf welcomed guests and introduced the day’s moderator, Lanhee Chen, director of Domestic Policy Studies and lecturer in the Public Policy Program at Stanford University.

In attendance, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), shared his insights on domestic trafficking and the important role of bipartisanship in contributing to effective policy. Then going on to share the rescue story of ten Venezuelan women who recently were saved from sexual servitude to the United States.

In the afternoon sessions, Representatives Blake Moore (R-Utah), Burgess Owens (R-Utah), and John Curtis (R-Utah), also narrowed in on trafficking in Utah—and why they’re committed to education and awareness. Topics included planned legislation and how to achieve authentic bipartisan support and long-term success.

Not only did many political leaders shared their thoughts, but so did other foundation organizers, such as Elizabeth Smart and Deondra Brown.

Both survivors of child sexual abuse and sexual assault, Smart and Brown communicated the stigmas, setbacks, and misconceptions around cases like theirs, and how attendees at the Summit could help empower survivors.

“Deondra and I had the privilege to discuss child sexual abuse and how to best help anyone recover from past trauma,” shares Smart. “Abuse, trafficking, and exploitation are difficult topics, but it’s important to discuss these issues so as a community we can all heal and move forward together. This Summit promotes both healing and actionable solutions. Together, we can make a difference.”

The Malouf Foundation, formalized in 2016 and operating out of Logan, Utah is a registered nonprofit organization dedicated to confronting child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse.

“The Foundation fulfills its mission by providing education through OnWatch™, promoting healing through Rooms Restored™ and the Utah Trafficking Aftercare Center, and ensuring justice for survivors through children’s advocacy centers,” writes the foundation. “With the support of Malouf™ and its charity network, the Malouf Foundation gives 100 percent of its resources to the people it serves. A significant portion of every Malouf™ purchase supports survivors of sexual exploitation through the Malouf Foundation.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit malouffoundation.org.