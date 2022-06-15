SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah State Senator Gene Davis said guns like AR-15s often used in school shootings inflict severe damage on human bodies, and when shot, many people bleed to death.

According to Intermountain Healthcare, uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of death after mass shootings and other similar mass casualty events.



“Emergency medical technicians, what they’re saying is the fact that if we can get to the blood, of a person bleeding to death, get that stopped, get them into a trauma hospital, the chances of saving lives are far greater,” said Sen. Davis.



The new bill would require bleeding control kits and training for public schools k-12. The training would include teachers, administrators, and even students.

Sen. Davis said he filed the bill to open up a conversation with his colleagues and with the public, calling it “common-sense legislation.”



“CPR, we’re teaching in classes and all of that right now. This just teaches if there’s a bleed, how to treat it,” he said.

Senator Todd Weiler said he isn’t necessarily opposed to a bill like this one, but would need to learn details like the cost, before deciding.



“I think in concept anything designed to save lives in the state of disarray, I wouldn’t be opposed to that,” he said. “We have hundreds and hundreds of schools in Utah, I would like to know where the money is coming from. We have to prioritize, so if it’s a teacher’s salary raise or a bleeding kit, that makes it more complicated.”