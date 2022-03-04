SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On the afternoon of March 4, Utah Senator Mike Lee led a group of nine Senators in opposition of President Biden’s vaccine mandates. Sen. Lee made it very clear in a letter to his colleagues that the group will not agree to assist in the funding of a bill that would allow the vaccine mandates to continue.

As stated in a press release, the Utah Senator has additionally demanded a roll call vote on a modification made to defund the enforcement of remaining vaccine mandates on federal and governmental employees, as well as medical care providers and members of the military.

The letter written by Sen. Lee reads as follows:

“We have consistently opposed President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which would force millions of Americans to choose between an unwanted medical procedure and being able to provide for their families. For legal, constitutional, and policy reasons, we remain strongly opposed to the mandates and will continue to work to end their imposition on Americans.

These COVID-19 vaccine mandates amount to a serious abuse of both federal power and executive authority. President Biden has no business forcing people to make a tragic choice between unemployment and an unwanted vaccination. Additionally, it is particularly troubling for the President to ask thousands of troops to amass in eastern Europe while simultaneously demanding they get a politicized vaccine.

History will bear record of whether we chose to endure tyranny, or oppose it, in this pivotal moment. We invite you to stand with us and oppose the continued funding of these mandates.”