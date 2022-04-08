SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mike Lee has taken action against the deaths of preborn babies whose remains have been detected in Washington, D.C.

As of April 8, the Senator sent a letter signed by himself and 22 other senators as well as 46 representatives to Attorney Merrick Garland demanding the Department of Justice investigate the infant remains.

Since the bodies were found, images have been widely circulating across the nation which suggests that some of the babies may have suffered unlawful partial births or even infanticide. However, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. has brushed off an investigation, suggesting that each preborn baby died as a result of a legal abortion.

The letter, curated with the help of Senator Lee, reads in part, “Alongside passage of the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, Congress declared that ‘a moral, medical, and ethical consensus exists that the practice of performing a partial-birth abortion… is a gruesome and inhumane procedure that is never medically necessary and should be prohibited.”

The letter continues, “We formally request that you direct the appropriate personnel at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate whether these preborn babies were aborted in violation of federal law.”

Of the effort to initiate an investigation, Senator Lee said, “Partial-birth abortion is a tragedy and a crime of the most gruesome nature. While local authorities bend to political pressure to protect abortion facilities from investigation, this bicameral group of sixty-nine members of Congress is committed to make sure the evidence is fully investigated and that any crimes are prosecuted. I am proud to lead this group in demanding justice be done.”

To read the full letter, click here.