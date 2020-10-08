Sen. Kamala Harris, ‘the queen of firsts’

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH ( ABC4 News) – One can say Senator Kamala Harris is the queen of firsts. She’s the first Black woman and first Asian woman to be on a major party’s ticket.

Harris is also the first female and Black District Attorney to serve the city and county of San Francisco. She held the same designations when she became California Attorney General and a U.S. Senator in 2016.

Harris was born in 1964 in Oakland, California. Her parents were immigrant graduate students studying at the University of California Berkeley. Her mother is from India. Her father of Jamaican descent.

Senator Harris’s mother often took her to protests in a stroller.

The turbulent 1960’s, the Civil Rights and Free Speech Movements, are believed to have helped shape her political career early on.

Senator Harris recalls in her autobiography “The Truths We Hold” the end of segregation saying quote “my elementary school class was only the second class in my city to be desegregated through busing.”

These childhood memories serve as a driving force for Harris and her attempt to make political history by possibly becoming the first woman to become Vice President.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Harris said she was quote “raised that when you see a problem you don’t complain about it. You go and do something about it.”

In Sanskrit, Kamala Harris’s name means “lotus.” If the Biden/Harris ticked wins, Harris’s husband Douglas Emhoff will be the second gentleman.