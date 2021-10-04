Semi-truck rollover on I-84 causing major delays

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Semi-truck has rolled over on I-84 Westbound in Weber Canyon late Monday afternoon, causing major lane restrictions.
The accident happened about two miles west of Mountain Green causing I-84 Westbound to close completely.
Drivers can expect major delays and are encouraged to consider taking alternate routes, said the Utah Department of Transportation in a tweet.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, lane restrictions are in place as crews work to clean up a load of hay that was involved in the incident.
No injuries have been reported according to the Utah Highway Patrol.