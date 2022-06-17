SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash went up in flames, leaving one person hospitalized in Salt Lake County on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened near 400 south 900 west.

UHP says the truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the 400 S ramp is currently blocked to traffic.

The semi-truck was carrying plastic and paper products at the time of the crash.

Drivers headed to the area should expect delays or seek an alternate route of travel if possible.