TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is blocking lanes along I-80 on Thursday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened on the eastbound lanes along I-80 near milepost 80 in Tooele County.

Troopers say the semi-truck was hauling food. The overturned truck is lying across the roadway, blocking the highway completely.

UHP says no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

Road clearance may take several hours. UHP is currently working to open at least one lane of travel.

Drivers headed to the area should seek an alternate route or expect major delays.