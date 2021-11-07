Semi-truck crashes into Utah County home, troopers investigating

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating an incident involving a semi-truck crashing into a home on Sunday morning.

Utah County Troopers say the incident happened along I-15 northbound near mile marker 274. Officials say a semi-truck drove off the road and crashed into a nearby home. The events leading up to the crash are not yet known.

The condition of the semi-truck driver and any victims has not been released. Authorities are still investigating the scene. Traffic is not being affected at this time.

