Semi-truck crash, car fire along I-215 causing heavy traffic delays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor-trailer is causing heavy delays on I-215 on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the accident caused a diesel fuel leak. Heavy traffic delays are currently affecting Southbound I-215 at 100 South.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department)

The semi-truck can be seen lying across the highway barrier with fuel leaking all over the highway. An unassociated car fire is also causing traffic blockage at this time.

Roadways are currently covered in ice and snow after a large storm system descends upon much of the state.

