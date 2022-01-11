Semi-truck carrying gravel overturns in Bountiful, driver in serious condition

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is in serious condition after a semi-truck overturned in Bountiful Tuesday morning.
Police say a semi-truck carrying gravel was traveling on I-15 northbound Tuesday morning.
The driver attempted to turn to go eastbound on 500 south but overturned instead.
The crash caused a blockage underneath a section of I-15, with drivers unable to travel underneath the freeway.
Police say it took almost an hour and a half for crews to clean up the scene and open up the roadway again.
The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a hospital in serious condition.