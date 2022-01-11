Semi-truck carrying gravel overturns in Bountiful, driver in serious condition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sgt. Cameron Roden

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is in serious condition after a semi-truck overturned in Bountiful Tuesday morning.

Police say a semi-truck carrying gravel was traveling on I-15 northbound Tuesday morning.

The driver attempted to turn to go eastbound on 500 south but overturned instead.

The crash caused a blockage underneath a section of I-15, with drivers unable to travel underneath the freeway.

Police say it took almost an hour and a half for crews to clean up the scene and open up the roadway again.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories