Semi-truck engulfed in flames on I-80 Tuesday night

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The North Summit Fire Department responded to a fully-involved semi-truck fire on I-80 eastbound at 11:03 p.m. on Tuesday.
Utah Highway Patrol, the Utah Department of Transportation, and the Summit County Fire Warden also responded to the scene of the fire. There were no injuries, but the semi- truck was declared a complete loss.
A small fire burned one-fourth acre of the surrounding area. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
