Semi rollover causing delays on I-84 in Weber Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A semi rollover on I-84 in Weber Canyon is causing serious delays in the area.

According to Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-84 at milepost 90 just before 11 a.m. but few details of how the incident happened are known.

Crash

WB I-84 at MP 90 (2 mi W of Mountain Green) Weber Co.

Right Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 12:30 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 6, 2020

It is not know how much longer the delays will last, an update has not been provided.