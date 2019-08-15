Semi driver crashes into storage buildings in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries following a semi crash in Garden City.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi crash happened on northbound US 89 at MM 99 In Garden City near Raspberry Square.

Troopers said the semi lost its brakes as it approached the intersection and drove into some storage buildings.

Courtesy: UHP

The semi was hauling chocolate milk and troopers say the incident happened west of where another semi drove into a sporting goods store last October.

Troopers anticipate a long clean up time.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

