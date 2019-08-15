Newsfore Opt-In Form

Semi driver crashes into storage buildings in Garden City

News
Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries following a semi crash in Garden City.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi crash happened on northbound US 89 at MM 99 In Garden City near Raspberry Square.

Troopers said the semi lost its brakes as it approached the intersection and drove into some storage buildings.

  • Courtesy: UHP
  • Courtesy: UHP
  • Courtesy: UHP
  • Courtesy: UHP
  • Courtesy: UHP

The semi was hauling chocolate milk and troopers say the incident happened west of where another semi drove into a sporting goods store last October.

Troopers anticipate a long clean up time.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Active shooter drills causing trauma for elementary school children

Immigration and naturalization, a long and expensive road

In wake of recent mass shootings, some are choosing to get concealed carry permits

More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS