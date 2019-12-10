Semi crash turns deadly in Morgan County

Days
News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A semi crashes and catches on fire on I-84 in Morgan County, killing the driver.

Utah Highway Patrol says it happened before 11 Monday night in the middle of Weber Canyon.

Troopers say the truck was pulling a 53-foot trailer, left its lane and hit the cement barrier twice and then rolled on its side.

The truck and trailer then slid down the road where sparks and heat ignited fuel leaking from the tanks, which caught on fire.

Troopers say the driver was unable to get out.

