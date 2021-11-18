Select Utah police agencies to receive funding for community policing

(ABC4)- Three Utah municipalities will receive a total of $813,436 from the Justice Department (DOJ) as part of a nationwide effort to hire more police officers.

The funding is part of a $139 million grant from the DOJ to hire 1,000 police officers across the country. The grants will provide funding to 183 law enforcement agencies in the United States.

North Park Police, Orem, and all of San Juan County will receive money from the DOJ as part of the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The funding breakdown is as follows:

North Park Police Department – $125,000.00

City of Orem – $500,000.00

San Juan County – $188,436.00

“Community oriented policing is vital to community safety and building trust between law enforcement and the community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Andrea T. Martinez said.

The CHP is a program whose purpose is to reduce crime and maintain public safety through community policing. According to a press statement, it funds law enforcement agencies directly so they can hire new law enforcement officers or rehire additional career law enforcement officers in an effort to increase crime prevention efforts.

Since its creation in 1994, the COPS program has invested over $14 billion to advance community policing. Those funds went to more than 13,000 state, local, and Tribal law enforcement agencies, according to the DOJ press release.