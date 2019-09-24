See the victims of Pompeii face to face at new Leonardo exhibit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-This November you’ll have the chance to go back in time and experience the terrifying moments before, during, and after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Look in the face of victims encased in layers of hardened ash after the catastrophic eruption in 79 A.D. that left the city of Pompeii frozen in time.

POMPEII: The Exhibition opens at The Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation located on 209 East 500 South on November 23rd.

The exhibition features more than 150 authentic, priceless artifacts from historic Pompeii and runs through May 3rd.

