SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A section of Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City from Friday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The road closure is due to UDOT project teams having to place beams for a new bridge on 1300 East. The new bridge is set to finish construction in spring 2023, after which crews will demolish the existing bridge and slide the new one in place.

Construction will begin from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use I-15 and I-215 as an alternate route.

For more information, visit UDOT’s website.