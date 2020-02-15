Second Utahn quarantined on cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus

YOKOHAMA, Japan (ABC4 News) – A second Utahn, who was among thousands quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Japan, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Jerri Jorgensen, from St. George, was taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan and taken to the hospital by Japanese health officials based on test results from a couple of days ago.

Jerri’s husband, Mark Jorgensen, shared that his wife had been running a fever, and they had been weighing whether to call medical personnel.

Mark said calling a doctor would mean Jerri would be taken to the hospital, and they would be separated.

Just as they had decided to alert medical staff, there was a knock on the door. Medical personnel were there to let Jerri know she needed to gather a few things to head to the hospital.

The Jorgensens are among other Utah couples and 3,700 passengers who have quarantined on the ship since Feb. 4. A Tooele County resident tested positive for the virus Thursday.

The U.S.-operated Diamond Princess had completed a 14-day tour during which it stopped at Hong Kong and several other Asian ports before returning to Japan. An 80-year-old man who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus, prompting Hong Kong to notify the ship and Japanese authorities, who then ordered the quarantine and testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

