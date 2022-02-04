Seasonal and Sunny with Inversion Haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We made it to the end of the workweek, Utah! Happy Friday! After another frigid morning, we’ll see temperatures a little more eager to climb today. Temperatures will range about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday which will bring us closer to seasonal averages.

Instead of mostly staying below freezing, along the Wasatch Front highs will reach the mid and upper 30s while St. George returns to the 50s after a couple of days in the 40s. With high pressure in control, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state.

With quiet weather and calmer winds, haze will begin to build in our northern valleys. Air quality takes a dip to moderate for all our northern Utah valleys except for the Uinta Basin.

Tonight will be turning frigid again, but like we’ve seen the last couple of nights overnight lows will be a touch warmer than the night before. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will calm.

As we start the weekend, we continue with our warming trend with daytime highs being close to seasonal averages across the state. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly, but in northern Utah, we could see an influx of clouds as we feel the tail end of a disturbance diving just east of the Rockies.

This system won’t result in wet weather for us apart from a slim chance for some light snow in the Uinta’s. Even though we stay dry the increased winds should promote enough mixing to keep the inversion haze from getting too much worse over the weekend.

Sunday will be nearly a carbon copy temperature-wise to Saturday as high pressure firmly stays in control. Into next week, temperatures will start warming again as we continue with plenty of sunshine each day. Unfortunately, most of next week looks dry even though we need the moisture.