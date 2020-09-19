Searchers still looking for Idaho man missing after hiking in High Uintahs last week

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man from Idaho who had gone hiking in the High Uintahs on September 13 is still missing as crews continue their search for him Saturday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle S. Wimpenny, a 25-year-old man from Boise, Idaho, was reported missing on September 17 when he failed to return from his backpacking trip up to Kings Peak.

Wimpenny told his roommate he would be back by Wednesday, September 16.

Early Thursday morning, Summit County Sheriff’s Investigators located Wimpenny’s vehicle at the Henry’s Fork trailhead and Summit County Search & Rescue has been searching for him ever since.

Crews have been searching by foot, horseback, and in aircraft (DPS & LifeFlight).

On Saturday, Summit County Sheriffs Office said search crews have started into day three of searching for Kyle.

“We truly appreciate all the assistance from Summit County Utah Search and Rescue volunteers and many other agencies and personnel who are working tirelessly to find Kyle. We have received several calls with information that is allowing our search crews to look in specific areas,” Summit County Sheriffs said in a statement on their Facebook.

Wimpenny is described as a Caucasian male with long brown hair and a beard. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has hazel eyes and has a scar above his right eyebrow. He may be hiking with a blue backpack.



If anyone was in the area and believe they may have seen Wimpenny, you are asked to call the

Summit County Sheriff’s Office with at (435)615-3601.