Search underway for 13-year-old boy after boat capsizes on Fish Lake

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are searching for a 13-year-old boy after a boat capsized on Fish Lake in Sevier County Friday morning.

Officials say the 13-year-old and his father had been fishing with a friend on the lake. Around 3:30 a.m., the father and son dropped the friend off while they returned to the lake to continue fishing.

Just before 8 a.m., several fishermen could hear someone yelling for help. The father was able to be located and brought to shore.

He was then taken to Sevier Valley Hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.

Courtesy: Sevier County Sheriff

The Sevier County Sherriff’s Office says they are still searching for the 13-year-old boy.

Resources from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Department of Public Safety, the state fire marshal’s office, and Utah State Parks are on-site actively searching.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.