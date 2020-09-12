Search for suspect in multiple Mountain Green burglaries

MOUNTAIN GREEN (ABC4 News) – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect in multiple burglaries Saturday.
Surveillance cameras caught images of a man suspected in those burglaries, later disseminated by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, or has any information about who he is or where he could be, should call Morgan County non-emergency dispatch at 801-395-8221 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 801-829-0590.
