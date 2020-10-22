Search for Suspect in High-Speed Police Chase

MONTICELLO, Utah (ABC4 News) San Juan County Sherriff deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a high-speed police chase.

The suspect, described as an 18-year-old black male was driving southbound through Monticello at a high rate of speed and crashed his vehicle at the Hideout Golf Course, according to police.

The suspect has fled the scene on foot. Evidence at the scene of the crash is that the suspect may be injured, possibly severely.

Residents should expect a high officer presence in the area.

Please avoid the area and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious. Deputies warn residents to not pick up any hitchhikers, do not leave your keys in your vehicles, lock your houses, and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious.