Search for missing 6 y/o Terran Butler continues for 3rd day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Terran Butler has been reported missing for nearly three days.

Tuesday, local law enforcement agencies, the FBI, and police in states to the west are looking for the boy, as the mother is believed to have possibly driven to Washington state.

6-year-old Terran Butler was last seen on Saturday in Millcreek during a supervised custody visit with his mother Emily Jolley.

Police say Jolley eluded the supervisor and left with Butler.

Butler is four feet tall and approximately 40 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and blue t-shirt with black gym shorts and hiking boots.

Emily Jolley is 43 years old, 5’8″, and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say the two could be in Emily’s blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah license plate E847GT.

Police say the woman supervising the visit; who is employed through a private company is being charged with obstruction of justice.

“There was some paperwork that was false paperwork and she gave us information that turned out to be false,” Sgt. Melody Cutler said.

And police say the supervisor is not alone.



Emily’s mother and Terran’s grandmother Larain Jolley was arrested for obstruction of justice- after police say she lied to investigators about her daughter’s whereabouts’. She has since been released from jail.

We knocked on a home listed as belonging to Larain, but no answer. Police say Butler could be in danger.

“Through further investigation, we learned more about some of her connections that kind of rose that level up – there is a potential danger so we need to up this to an amber alert,” Sgt. Cutler said.



The amber alert issued for Butler is one of two others issued this year.

When law enforcement met the requirements, there wasn’t a wireless emergency alert sent to phones because the state is working on perfecting the system.

“We have had troubles in the past with as far as us making sure the technological side got the right information in it,” Greg Willmore, Director of Bureau of Criminal Identification said.

The state hopes to have the system up and running soon. In the meantime, investigators are working around the clock to help find Terran Butler.