Search continues for missing Uintah teen

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers and rescue crews continue their search for a teen missing out of Uintah County.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, the 19-year-old teen, Max Stubbs, was last seen on May 21, in the Jensen area. He is believed to be driving a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado, with Utah plate U224JY.

Officers say Stubbs is described as approximately 5’8” tall, with blonde hair, and hazel eyes.

Max Stubbs’ Utah Plate

Max Stubbs

According to officials, this is what the teen’s vehicle looks like. Officers have yet to find Stubbs and his car.

Max Stubbs

According to officials, this is what the teen’s vehicle looks like. Officers have yet to find Stubbs and his car.

As the search continues, multiple aircrafts from the Utah and Colorado wings of the Civil Air Patrol and a Classic Air Medical helicopter have joined law enforcement and search and rescue in looking for the missing Uintah County teen.

If anyone has any information leading to the whereabouts of Max Stubbs or the vehicle he is driving, please contact the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office at 435-789-2511 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.