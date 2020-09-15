Search continues for hiker who disappeared during Tuesday’s windstorm

NORTH OGDEN CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, volunteers searched near the North Ogden Divide Trailhead — the place where 29-year-old Shelby Campbell is believed to have hiked Tuesday.

It’s also where her car was found.

“We won’t give up,” said aunt Kim Abshire.

“She’s just overall a kind person, a loving person. And doesn’t deserve to be deserted,” added Abshire.

Family members tell ABC4 they are hoping anybody who was on the mountain that day — who might have seen Shelby, or could share what weather conditions were like — will come forward. Any information at this point, they say, is helpful.

Search crews from Weber County spent days, with helicopters and drones by air and teams canvassing by foot, looking for Campbell. That search has been called off, but family members and volunteers say they will keep searching until they find closure.

“Whatever help we get we’re going to take,” said Abshire.

“The not knowing anything is really hard,” she added.