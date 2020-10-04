Search and Rescue teams working through the night to save climber stuck above Bridal Veil Falls

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Search and Rescue teams from Utah County are working through the night to save a man stuck above Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s office says the 37-year-old climber became stuck above the upper falls late Saturday and cannot get down the mountain.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the SAR teams are using a “technical” rescue technique which means they must be lowered to the victim, rather than climbing up to the stranded or injured climber.

SAR teams are using a spotlight to monitor the stranded man from the bottom of the falls until rescue teams can reach him.

There is no word if the climber suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC4 News will update this story as more information becomes available.