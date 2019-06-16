Man stranded near Sandy beach home safe

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams are responded to a man stranded on his boat near Sandy beach in Utah County.

Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sherriffs Office said they recieved a call from the man Just before 8 p.m. who said his boat and died and he was stranded on the water.

Officials said he also told them that he only had 5% battery at the time of the call.

Dispatchers with the help of GPS coordinates were able to see that the man was near Sandy Beach and sent search and rescue teams who are still looking for him.

Dispatchers called the man back and were not able to get a hold of him for at least an hour after his initial call, according to Cannon.

The man later called police and informed them that he was home safe, according to Cannon.

@UCSO SAR & @UtahStateParks looking for man who called saying his boat died & is taking on water on Utah Lake. Left Lincoln Beach & last location was near Sandy Beach . . . BREAKING NEWS! I literally was typing this as he called in saying he was home. Whew! Glad he is safe! pic.twitter.com/VliSuUEoHp — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) June 16, 2019

