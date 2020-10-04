Search and Rescue teams locate missing teen with autism near Panguitch Lake

GARFIELD COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Search and Rescue teams located a missing 18-year-old girl Saturday night lost near Panguitch Lake in South-Central Utah.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the lost teen, who has autism, became separated from her family sometime on Saturday, but was located around 7 p.m. by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The chopper hovered over the lost girl until crews on the ground could reach her.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say how long the girl had been missing, but once located, the teen was suffering from the cold, scared and had an ankle injury. The girl has been reunited with her family.

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter teams have rescued 149 people out of Utah’s backcountry this year, including the 18-year-old lost today in Garfield County.

The Search and Rescue team included members of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Iron and Kane County Sheriff’s Offices, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, volunteer elk hunters in the area and members of the girl’s family.