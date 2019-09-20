Search and rescue operation underway for missing kayakers near Antelope Island

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A search and rescue operation is underway for missing kayakers near Antelope Island Thursday night.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Natural Resources are looking for two stranded kayakers.

Officials said three male kayakers set out Wednesday with plans of going from Stansbury Island to two other islands and eventually to Antelope Island.

The kayakers lost sight of each other around 3 p.m. Thursday, and at 7 p.m. one of the kayakers ended up on the northwest corner of Antelope Island and called for help.

The kayaker who called for help was rescued, but the two others, both men in their 20s, are still missing. Officials say they are wearing t-shirts and shorts, and none of them had life jackets.

Crews are searching the coves and the beachheads for any signs of the men amid high winds, 7-foot waves and dropping temperatures.

Officials say they are working to get a search helicopter with infrared vison to search from the air through the night.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: