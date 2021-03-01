Search and rescue in progress for woman stranded in snow near Provo

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue mission is underway in Utah County after officials say a woman is currently stranded in the mountains at Little Rock Canyon Trail.

@UCSO_SAR is working to rescue a 31 year old woman from an area above Little Rock Canyon Trail in the mountains above Provo. She lost@the trail and is stranded in 3’ deep snow. @Intermountain LifeFlight will assist in shuttling SAR members to her for now. pic.twitter.com/2IwD7hSoMn — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) March 2, 2021

According to a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old woman became lost at the trail and is currently stranded in 3-foot-deep snow.

Intermountain LifeFlight is being dispatched and will take Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue members to the area to begin the rescue, according to Sgt. Cannon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.