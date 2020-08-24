Search and rescue crews save critically injured man he fell in Lambs canyon

LAMB CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue crews saved a man who fell into a ravine up Lambs Canyon.
Unified police say the man was ziplining with his friends when some of his equipment broke.
Rescue crews say he fell to the bottom of a ravine, injuring his back. After a few hours, a lifeflight helicopter flew the injured man to the hospital.
Unified police say the man is still in critical condition.
