Search and rescue crews save critically injured man he fell in Lambs canyon

LAMB CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue crews saved a man who fell into a ravine up Lambs Canyon.

Unified police say the man was ziplining with his friends when some of his equipment broke.

Rescue crews say he fell to the bottom of a ravine, injuring his back. After a few hours, a lifeflight helicopter flew the injured man to the hospital.

Unified police say the man is still in critical condition.