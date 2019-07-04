Search and Rescue crews help family stuck on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A family had to be rescued from Utah Lake early Thursday morning after being stranded on the water for several hours.

Utah County officials tell ABC4 News that four adults and one child were fishing when a storm hit in the area. The storm blew their boat into some rocks on the area known as Bird Island.

The family told officials they spent hours trying to get their boat freed from the rocks before calling for help at around 1 AM.

Rescue crews say one of the adults was taken to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.