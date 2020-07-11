Scorching summer highs for the weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Excessive heat is prompting weather warnings in Southern Utah, and could bring our second triple-digit day to Salt Lake City this year. A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Southwestern United States and will strengthen over the region resulting in dangerous heat for many popular Utah spots.

REMINDER: Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Saturday afternoon for parts of Washington County including St. George & @ZionNP as well as for Lake Powell. Heat Advisory in SE Utah for the Swell, Four Corners & Moab. This is DANGEROUS heat-limit time in the sun!@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/u0iQdjC8CI — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 11, 2020

St. George and Lake Powell will see temperatures soar above average and hit triple digit temperatures around 110 degrees for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” which goes into effect an noon Saturday and will remain in effect through Monday at 8 pm. This warning does include Zion National Park, where shuttle tickets have been sold out for the month of July and hikers continue to trek the trails. When a warning of this nature is issued, it means the heat could potentially contribute to a serious increase of heat related illnesses. Temperature in Utah’s Dixie will soar to 109 by Saturday, and in addition to extreme heat during the day, nighttime temperatures will only briefly bottom out in the 70s offering very little overnight relief.

🚨ALERT🚨: With an excessive heat warning going into effect tomorrow afternoon—here's a look at the heat risk for areas impacted by a warning or advisory. The heat does NOT play around. It sneaks up on you fast, so don't risk it. Limit time in the sun. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/XNeZFQcnfD — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 11, 2020

The National Weather Service also issued a “Heat Advisory” for the San Rafael Swell, Moab and Castle Valley areas, Hanskville, Green River and the Four Corners region. This advisory means temperatures will range between 100 and 106. Anyone visiting or living in these areas should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. With the sudden onset of extreme heat, you should limit time outside in direct sunlight, and people and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

On top of the heat, we see a slight monsoon flow into the state by Saturday afternoon. This will increase cloud cover and brings the chance of see some isolated thunderstorms near our high terrain in central and Eastern Utah. There is a better chance we could see thunderstorms with little threat of rain, but gusty winds and lightning Sunday. These dry thunderstorms will increase fire danger, and there is currently a “Fire Weather Watch” for a bulk of Central and Southern Utah from Sunday to Monday. It is likely, as the winds pick up Sunday, this watch will turn into a “Red Flag Warning.”

Monsoon push will bring mid level moisture–so clouds and the chance of dry thunderstorms Saturday/Sunday afternoon. Fire Weather Watch posted for Sunday afternoon. This will likely turn into a Red Flag Warning! Fire Danger & Heat: Double Yikes! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/2ZDzDN0XV2 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 11, 2020

Salt Lake could hit it’s second 100 degree day Saturday, and then heat starts to gradually ease in the North with the help of a weak, dry cold front late Sunday and another midweek. St. George will see triple digits for the next seven days, and extreme, dangerous heat through Monday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.